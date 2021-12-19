Dr. Kent Dinucci, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinucci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Dinucci, DPM
Overview of Dr. Kent Dinucci, DPM
Dr. Kent Dinucci, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.
Dr. Dinucci works at
Dr. Dinucci's Office Locations
-
1
Ankle & Foot Clinic PC8625 Q St, Omaha, NE 68127 Directions (402) 331-0221
-
2
Nebraska Methodist Hospital8303 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 331-0221
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dinucci?
This man is nothing short of a miracle worker. His diagnosis was frank, but not frightening. His advice was clear for guidance without pressuring me to succumb to surgery. My surgery went according to his clear descriptors, and his prognosis for healing followed the exact timeline that he outlined. He has skillful hands and a reassuring motivation that brought me through a long healing with confident success. I walked without pain ( as he predicted I would do ) through Husker football season, and Ihave returned to teaching fitness classes at the gym. THANK YOU, Dr. DeNucci.
About Dr. Kent Dinucci, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1952363533
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinucci has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinucci works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinucci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.