Dr. Kent Erickson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Istanbul University / Istanbul Medical Faulty and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Erickson works at Houston Methodist Primary Care Group, Conroe TX in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in The Woodlands, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.