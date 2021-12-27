Overview of Dr. Kent Farnsworth, MD

Dr. Kent Farnsworth, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Portland, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Iu Health Jay, IU Health Methodist Hospital, Logansport Memorial Hospital and Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana.



Dr. Farnsworth works at IU Health in Portland, IN with other offices in Fort Wayne, IN and Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.