Dr. Kent Gabriel, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Kent Gabriel, MD
Overview of Dr. Kent Gabriel, MD
Dr. Kent Gabriel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Carson City, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gabriel works at
Dr. Gabriel's Office Locations
Kent W. Gabriel MD Professional Corp.704 W Nye Ln Ste 102, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 885-8890
Carson Tahoe Regional Healthcare1600 Medical Pkwy, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 445-8000
Sierra Surgery Hospital1400 Medical Pkwy, Carson City, NV 89703 Directions (775) 445-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kent Gabriel, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gabriel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gabriel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gabriel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gabriel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gabriel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gabriel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gabriel.
