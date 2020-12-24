Dr. Kent Gardner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gardner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Gardner, MD
Overview of Dr. Kent Gardner, MD
Dr. Kent Gardner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Cedar City Hospital and St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Gardner works at
Dr. Gardner's Office Locations
Southern Utah Ear Nose and Throat1490 E Foremaster Dr, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 628-3334
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar City Hospital
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Gardner is a great doctor and highly skilled. He was recommended to me by another respected plastic surgeon, to repair my husband’s smashed nose, after we had been to 3 other plastic surgeons who admitted they didn’t know how to fix it. Dr. Gardner did such a beautiful job on my husband’s nose that I decided to have some facial work done myself. It’s been 5 weeks; and I am still healing but so far, I am VERY happy with my facelift and blepharoplasty. I look 20 years younger...at least, and it looks quite natural.
About Dr. Kent Gardner, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1881702355
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gardner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gardner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gardner has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gardner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gardner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gardner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gardner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gardner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.