Overview of Dr. Kent Grewe, MD

Dr. Kent Grewe, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Emanuel Medical Center.



Dr. Grewe works at Northwestern Neurological Associates, PC in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.