Overview

Dr. Kent Guisinger, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lancaster, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Fairfield Medical Center.



Dr. Guisinger works at Kent A Guisinger DO in Lancaster, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.