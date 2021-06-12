Overview of Dr. Kent Haas, MD

Dr. Kent Haas, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.



Dr. Haas works at Advanced Vascular Associates, Inc in Woodbury, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.