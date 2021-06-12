Dr. Haas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kent Haas, MD
Overview of Dr. Kent Haas, MD
Dr. Kent Haas, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Advanced Vascular Associates, Inc127 N Broad St, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Haas was the vascular surgeon who performed ALIF back surgery on me. From appointments prior to surgery, to numerous follow ups after, and letting me call him if I had questions, he truly is there for the patient for all questions and concerns. Truly a very caring doctor who wants the best for his patients. Thank you Dr. Haas!
- Vascular Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Bochus Research Institute
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital
- New York University School of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
