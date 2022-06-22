Dr. Kent V Hasen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent V Hasen, MD
Dr. Kent V Hasen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Aesthetic Plastic Surgery &med Spa of Naples3699 Airport Rd N, Naples, FL 34105 Directions (239) 262-5662Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- NCH Baker Downtown
Procedures performed: Mastopexy using GalaFLEX with implant removal & replacement. Why Dr. Hasen: Previous surgeries performed by him for complicated breast implant problems that other plastic surgeons wouldn't tackle; originally found his practice through an ad. Office stands out from others: Superlative skill, compassion, and expertise of Dr. Hasen; office is clean with relaxing spa atmosphere; staff is highly skilled, professional, & friendly. Everything and everyone rate 5 stars--and I am not easy to please!
- Baker, Stuzin, Baker-Plastic Surgery Associates
- McGaw Medical Center at Northwestern Univ
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Indiana University
Dr. Hasen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasen accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasen.
