Dr. Kent Higdon, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (50)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Kent Higdon, MD

Dr. Kent Higdon, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Dr. Higdon works at Vanderbilt's Breast Center in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Higdon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Vanderbilt Palliative Care
    719 Thompson Ln, Nashville, TN 37204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 322-2064
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Vanderbilt Cosmetic Plastic Sgy
    1215 21st Ave S # 6050, Nashville, TN 37232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 936-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Bedsores
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Body Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Breast Chevron Icon
Fat Grafting to the Face Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 05, 2022
    Dr.Higdon was very thorough answering all of my questions and also my husbands. Providing details on how the procedure would go for me and giving me time to decide if I wanted to go through with it. All of my appointments were on time including my procedure. Post surgery I am so happy with my results especially with The immediate pain relief and confidence boost. I do not regret picking Dr.Higdon myself for the procedure. He is the guy for the job. If in the future I have any procedure hoping it will be with him.
    L Stanley — Jul 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kent Higdon, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447471198
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cosmetic and Breast Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Alabama
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kent Higdon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Higdon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Higdon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Higdon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Higdon works at Vanderbilt's Breast Center in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Higdon’s profile.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Higdon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higdon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higdon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higdon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

