Dr. Kent Hughes, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (13)
Map Pin Small Cleburne, TX
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kent Hughes, MD

Dr. Kent Hughes, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleburne, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON.

Dr. Hughes works at Kent Hughes M.d. P.A. in Cleburne, TX with other offices in Winnebago, WI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hughes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kent Hughes M.d. P.A.
    203 Walls Dr Ste 103A, Cleburne, TX 76033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 645-4900
  2. 2
    4100 Treffert Dr, Winnebago, WI 54985 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 235-4910

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Excision of Skin Lesion
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. Kent Hughes, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1528169810
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

