Dr. Kent Kalina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kent Kalina, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of North Carolina School of Medicine.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1661 N Swan Rd Ste 154, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 405-0122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Been seeing Dr Kalina for almost 3 years he is amazing caring. Doesn't judge you and wants to help you. Thank you for being my dr these last almost 3 years.
About Dr. Kent Kalina, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1659803468
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospitals
- University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
