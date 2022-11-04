Overview

Dr. Kent Kanatani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Alabaster, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Shelby Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Kanatani works at South Shelby Family Medicine in Alabaster, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.