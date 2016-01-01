Overview of Dr. Kent Karren, MD

Dr. Kent Karren, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Eugene, OR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / HOSPITAL AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital.



Dr. Karren works at The Eye Center in Eugene, OR with other offices in Florence, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.