Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kent Lam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kent Lam, MD
Dr. Kent Lam, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.
Dr. Lam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lam's Office Locations
-
1
Eastern Virginia Medical School600 Gresham Dr Ste 1100, Norfolk, VA 23507 Directions (757) 388-6200
-
2
EVMS ENT/Facial Plastic Surgery2075 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 310, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 689-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lam?
I had my first appt with Dr. Lam and it was an awesome experience! The first thing he did was take a seat so he was on my level. Then he asked why I was there & what he could do for me. He wanted to know what was bothering me. I could tell he took the time to read the questionairre that I filled out. After his exam, he recommended further tests just to ensure we weren’t missing anything & wanted to see me after the tests were completed. This was such a positive experience! I left very informed.
About Dr. Kent Lam, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 13 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1407176811
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lam works at
Dr. Lam has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Trigeminal Neuralgia and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lam speaks Chinese.
Dr. Lam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.