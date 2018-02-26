Overview of Dr. Kent Leavitt, MD

Dr. Kent Leavitt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Evergreenhealth Monroe and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Leavitt works at Bellevue Lasik & Cataract in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Monroe, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.