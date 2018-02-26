Dr. Kent Leavitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leavitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Leavitt, MD
Dr. Kent Leavitt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Evergreenhealth Monroe and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Bellevue Lasik & Cataract1135 116th Ave NE Ste 450, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 450-6990
Kent G. Leavitt MD Pllc14841 179th Ave SE Ste 110, Monroe, WA 98272 Directions (425) 450-6990
- Evergreenhealth Monroe
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Caring. Gentle. Takes time to answer questions and address concerns. Very thorough with explanations. Discusses options with no pressure to make a particular decision.
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Leavitt speaks Arabic.
