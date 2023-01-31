Overview of Dr. Kent Lord, MD

Dr. Kent Lord, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Lord works at Watauga Orthopedics in Johnson City, TN with other offices in Birmingham, AL and Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.