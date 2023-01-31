Dr. Kent Lord, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lord is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Lord, MD
Overview of Dr. Kent Lord, MD
Dr. Kent Lord, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Lord's Office Locations
Watauga Orthopaedics Plc.2410 Susannah St, Johnson City, TN 37601 Directions (423) 282-9011Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 2:00pm
Limited To Official University Duties On1313 13th St S, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 930-8494
Kingsport Office117 W Sevier Ave Ste 200, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 282-9011
Watauga Orthopedics875 LARRY NEIL WAY, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 245-5540Tuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He’s the best. Nice, friendly, helpful, and goes the extra mile for us patients.
About Dr. Kent Lord, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
