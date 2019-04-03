Overview of Dr. Kent McGuire, MD

Dr. Kent McGuire, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. McGuire works at Signature Medical Associates Sc in Elgin, IL with other offices in Bartlett, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.