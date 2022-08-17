Overview of Dr. Kent Perry, MD

Dr. Kent Perry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Perry works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Cancer and Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.