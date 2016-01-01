Dr. Kent Peterson, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Peterson, DDS
Overview
Dr. Kent Peterson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lawrence, KS.
Dr. Peterson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Peterson Krische Van Horn530 FOLKS RD, Lawrence, KS 66049 Directions (785) 330-5251
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peterson?
About Dr. Kent Peterson, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1679542831
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson works at
Dr. Peterson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.