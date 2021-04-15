Dr. Robertshaw has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kent Robertshaw, MD
Dr. Kent Robertshaw, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.
- 1 119 W 57th St Ste 1412, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 496-0013
I have been seeing Dr. Robertshaw for over 10 years and after most visits I feel like I’ve had an epiphany. My friends tell me I look like I’ve had Injectables in my forehead. Besides that he has helped me through more issues than I care to admit including substance abuse. I’m unclear on his method but I can assure you, having gone in blinded about my bad decisions that were leading me in the wrong direction, his work is undetectable. Like a pleasant safe happy place with an intelligent friend. My decisions replaced with good decisions and coping mechanisms. Thank you Dr. Robertshaw. Money can not buy the happiness he has helped me to achieve.
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1104027994
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
