Dr. Kent Robertshaw, MD

Psychiatry
4.2 (10)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Call for new patient details
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kent Robertshaw, MD

Dr. Kent Robertshaw, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Robertshaw's Office Locations

  1. 1
    119 W 57th St Ste 1412, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 496-0013

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Kent Robertshaw, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1104027994
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robertshaw has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Robertshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Robertshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Robertshaw.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Robertshaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Robertshaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.