Dr. Kent Rogerson, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Stockton, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Kent Rogerson, MD

Dr. Kent Rogerson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Stockton, CA. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa.

Dr. Rogerson works at Inland Psychiatric Offices in Stockton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Rogerson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Corey H. Brink, M.D.
    2522 Grand Canal Blvd Ste 1, Stockton, CA 95207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 951-4666

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Major Depressive Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kent Rogerson, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003926437
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Iowa
    Internship
    • Uc Davis Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kent Rogerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rogerson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rogerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rogerson works at Inland Psychiatric Offices in Stockton, CA. View the full address on Dr. Rogerson’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogerson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogerson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

