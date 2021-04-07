Dr. Kent Rollins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rollins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Rollins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kent Rollins, MD
Dr. Kent Rollins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Rollins works at
Dr. Rollins' Office Locations
Virginia Urology - Stony Point9101 Stony Point Dr, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 430-5976Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Virginia Urology2025 Waterside Rd Ste 105, Prince George, VA 23875 Directions (804) 930-8612Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Always such a pleasant and positive doctor. Explains everything so clearly. Takes as much time as needed which is very comforting. Highly recommend him and this practice.
About Dr. Kent Rollins, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Program
- Virginia Commonwealth University Health System Program
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
Dr. Rollins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rollins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rollins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rollins has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rollins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rollins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rollins.
