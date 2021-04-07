Overview of Dr. Kent Rollins, MD

Dr. Kent Rollins, MD is an Urology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.



Dr. Rollins works at Virginia Urology - Stony Point in Richmond, VA with other offices in Prince George, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.