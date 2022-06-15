See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Reno, NV
Dr. Kent Sasse

Colorectal Surgery
4.6 (95)
Call for new patient details
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kent Sasse is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Carson Valley Medical Center, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.

Dr. Sasse works at Western Surgical Group in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Constipation and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Western Surgical Group
    75 Pringle Way Ste 1002, Reno, NV 89502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 323-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
  • Carson Valley Medical Center
  • Northern Nevada Medical Center
  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Renown South Meadows Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity
Constipation
Abdominal Pain
Obesity
Constipation
Abdominal Pain

Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Open Hernia Procedures Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctosigmoidopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.6
    Jun 15, 2022
    Dr Sasse was/is a paitent, curtious, understanding and an above and beyond surgeon for me. I thank him and his staff sincerely.
    Ciwona Bluewolf — Jun 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Kent Sasse
    About Dr. Kent Sasse

    • Colorectal Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1538104443
    Education & Certifications

    • Lahey Clinic Medical Center
    • University of California San Francisco
    • University of California, San Francisco (UCSF)
    • University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
    • University of California, San Diego
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sasse has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sasse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sasse has seen patients for Obesity, Constipation and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sasse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    95 patients have reviewed Dr. Sasse. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sasse.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sasse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sasse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

