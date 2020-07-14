Overview of Dr. Kent Sauter, MD

Dr. Kent Sauter, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Sauter works at Univ. Neurosurgery PC in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Neck, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.