Dr. Kent Sauter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kent Sauter, MD
Dr. Kent Sauter, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Sauter works at
Dr. Sauter's Office Locations
Univ. Neurosurgery PC1932 Alcoa Hwy Ste 580, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-6935
University of Tennessee Medical Center1924 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 524-1869
- 3 10820 Parkside Dr Ste 301, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 524-1869
Hospital Affiliations
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was feeling like Humpty Dumpty when I first met Dr. Sauter- prior to- none of the king's horses and none of the king's men remembered assessment 101- identify the problem before ordering treatment- 155 sessions of physical therapy for problems pt could not improve...It's entirely possible I may not have been a bundle of joy by the time I made it to Dr. Sauter- It turns out I had previously met (the south end of) the king's horses and had yet to meet any of the king's men. Dr. Sauter is unequivocally the greatest of the king's men. He said he would put me back together again- and he did. Priceless.
About Dr. Kent Sauter, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sauter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sauter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sauter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sauter works at
Dr. Sauter has seen patients for Broken Neck, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sauter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sauter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sauter.
