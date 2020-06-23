Dr. Kent Shih, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shih is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Shih, MD
Overview of Dr. Kent Shih, MD
Dr. Kent Shih, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Dr. Shih works at
Dr. Shih's Office Locations
Tennessee Oncology Pharmacy Dispensing4220 Harding Pike Ste 200, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 385-3751
Tennessee Oncology Pllc250 25th Ave N Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 320-5090
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Shih was reall great Very kind.
About Dr. Kent Shih, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1619075207
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
