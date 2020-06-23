Overview of Dr. Kent Shih, MD

Dr. Kent Shih, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.



Dr. Shih works at Tennessee Oncology Pharmacy Dispensing in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.