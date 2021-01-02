See All Ophthalmologists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Kent Small, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Kent Small, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (17)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kent Small, MD

Dr. Kent Small, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Olympia Medical Center.

Dr. Small works at Macula & Retina Institute in Glendale, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Degenerative Disorders of Globe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Small's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Secondary
    411 N Central Ave Ste 115, Glendale, CA 91203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 552-5040
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Primary
    8635 W 3rd St Ste 395W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 552-5040
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
  • Olympia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chorioretinal Scars
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Chorioretinal Scars
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Degenerative Disorders of Globe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Focal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Macular Corneal Dystrophy, Type I Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Macular Dystrophy, Retinal, 2 Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panretinal Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Posterior Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Proliferative Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment With Break Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Scatter Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of California
    • Medicaid
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Small?

    Jan 02, 2021
    Amazing and very kind doctor. Diagnosed giant cell arteritis when noone else helped... basically saved me from blindness. Forever grateful.
    Jacqleen Freimantale — Jan 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kent Small, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kent Small, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Small to family and friends

    Dr. Small's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Small

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kent Small, MD.

    About Dr. Kent Small, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861470783
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Duke University
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kent Small, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Small is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Small has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Small has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Small has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Degenerative Disorders of Globe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Small on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Small. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Small.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Small, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Small appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kent Small, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.