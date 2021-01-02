Dr. Kent Small, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Small is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Small, MD
Overview of Dr. Kent Small, MD
Dr. Kent Small, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Olympia Medical Center.
Dr. Small works at
Dr. Small's Office Locations
-
1
Secondary411 N Central Ave Ste 115, Glendale, CA 91203 Directions (818) 552-5040Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Primary8635 W 3rd St Ste 395W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (818) 552-5040Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Olympia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Small?
Amazing and very kind doctor. Diagnosed giant cell arteritis when noone else helped... basically saved me from blindness. Forever grateful.
About Dr. Kent Small, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1861470783
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Small has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Small accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Small has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Small works at
Dr. Small has seen patients for Chorioretinal Scars, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Degenerative Disorders of Globe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Small on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Small speaks Armenian and Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Small. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Small.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Small, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Small appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.