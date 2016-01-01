Overview of Dr. Kent Smillie, MD

Dr. Kent Smillie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. Smillie works at Pro Sports and Elite Rehab in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.