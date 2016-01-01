Dr. Kent Smillie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smillie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Smillie, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Kent Smillie, MD
Dr. Kent Smillie, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. Smillie works at
Dr. Smillie's Office Locations
Vero Beach Office1355 37th St Ste 301, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 978-7808Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kent Smillie, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1104961994
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Smillie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smillie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smillie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smillie has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smillie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Smillie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smillie.
