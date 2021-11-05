See All Cardiologists in Huntington, NY
Dr. Kent Stephenson, MD

Cardiology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Kent Stephenson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Stephenson works at HH - Dept. of Cardiology in Huntington, NY with other offices in Elmira, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    HH - Dept. of Cardiology
    270 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 351-2798
  2
    Arnot Health
    600 Roe Ave, Elmira, NY 14905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (607) 737-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Arnot Ogden Medical Center
  • Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Heart Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Arrhythmias
Heart Disease
Atrial Fibrillation
Arrhythmias

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Device Therapy of Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Sudden Arrhythmia Death Syndrome Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 05, 2021
    He was pretty dope. I enjoyed the visit and would be back anytime.
    Nicole — Nov 05, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kent Stephenson, MD
    About Dr. Kent Stephenson, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, German, Greek, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1962499525
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Women's Hosp
    Residency
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Internship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • York College, Queens New York
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kent Stephenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stephenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stephenson has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Stephenson speaks French, German, Greek, Hindi, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish and Spanish.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephenson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

