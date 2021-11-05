Overview

Dr. Kent Stephenson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center and Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Stephenson works at HH - Dept. of Cardiology in Huntington, NY with other offices in Elmira, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.