Overview

Dr. Kent Taulbee, MD is a Dermatologist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.



Dr. Taulbee works at Dermatology and Mohs Surgery Institute Ltd. in Bloomington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.