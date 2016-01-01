Dr. Kent Taulbee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taulbee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kent Taulbee, MD
Overview
Dr. Kent Taulbee, MD is a Dermatologist in Bloomington, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.
Locations
Dermatology and Mohs Surgery Institute Ltd.3024 E Empire St Ste E, Bloomington, IL 61704 Directions (309) 451-3376
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kent Taulbee, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Dermatology
Dr. Taulbee has seen patients for Dermatitis, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Poison Ivy, Poison Oak and or Poison Sumac Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taulbee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
