Dr. Kent Wellish, MD
Overview of Dr. Kent Wellish, MD
Dr. Kent Wellish, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine.
Dr. Wellish works at
Dr. Wellish's Office Locations
-
1
Wellish Vision Institute - Las Vegas East2110 E Flamingo Rd # 210-211, Las Vegas, NV 89119 Directions (702) 608-2315
-
2
Wellish Vision Institute - Henderson10424 S Eastern Ave Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 608-1997Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Wellish Vision Institute - Las Vegas West2555 Box Canyon Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 608-1790Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I wish I could give Dr. Wellish and his staff 10 stars! I have a few friends who are optometrists and they all recommended Dr. Wellish. One of my friends even flew her mother in from another state just so Dr. Wellish could do the surgery. How grateful I am that he was able to be my doctor and surgeon. I knew I was in excellent hands. I was treated kindly, it was easy to make and change appointments, and everything was explained to me in terms I could understand. I had several appointments and only once did I wait longer then 20 minutes. On that busy day, I heard someone complaining about the wait and I wanted to stand up and ask them if they knew how lucky we are to have a doctor like Dr. Wellish in our community. No doctor plans on running behind, emergencies happen and he was giving individual and excellent service to the people he was seeing. I am always happy to wait if it means someone else is getting the proper care and know I will be treated the same during my appointment.
About Dr. Kent Wellish, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1952358426
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Reg Med Center|University Of Ks School Of Med
- University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
Dr. Wellish has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wellish accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wellish works at
Dr. Wellish has seen patients for Keratoconus, Keratitis and Corneal Diseases, and more.
Dr. Wellish speaks Spanish.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Wellish. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wellish.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wellish, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wellish appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.