Dr. Kent Yamaguchi, MD
Dr. Kent Yamaguchi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Fresno Community Hospital and Medical Center2823 Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93721 Directions (559) 459-4440
Erich Lemker, M.D. Plastic Surgery2365 E Fir Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 797-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1124042924
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Ctr/univ Hp
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery
