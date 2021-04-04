Overview of Dr. Kent Yinger, MD

Dr. Kent Yinger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Rosa, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley, Healdsburg Hospital, Petaluma Valley Hospital, Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Sonoma Valley Hospital and Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital.



Dr. Yinger works at Redwood Orthopaedic Surgery Associates in Santa Rosa, CA with other offices in Petaluma, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.