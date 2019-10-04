Overview of Dr. Kent Yundt, MD

Dr. Kent Yundt, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lake District Hospital, Sky Lakes Medical Center, St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Yundt works at Northwest Brain & Spine in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Low Back Pain and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.