Overview of Dr. Kent Zocchi, MD

Dr. Kent Zocchi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock.



Dr. Zocchi works at Magie Mabrey Eye Clinic in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Macular Hole and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.