Dr. Kentaro Ishikawa, DMD
Dr. Kentaro Ishikawa, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Bloomington, MN.
Locations
Aspen Dental7936 Portland Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55420 Directions (844) 227-0096Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1194078584
Dr. Ishikawa accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
