Overview of Dr. Kentaro Suzuki, MD

Dr. Kentaro Suzuki, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of California, San Diego and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Ojai Valley Community Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Suzuki works at Ventura Orthopedics in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Systemic Chondromalacia, Joint Pain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.