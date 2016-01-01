See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Kenton Forte, MD

Internal Medicine
3.2 (4)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kenton Forte, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.

Dr. Forte works at Heartbeat Center/Western NY in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kenton Forte MD
    964 DELAWARE AVE, Buffalo, NY 14209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 886-4202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kenton Forte, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Forte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Forte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Forte works at Heartbeat Center/Western NY in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Forte’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Forte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forte.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

