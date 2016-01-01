Dr. Forte has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenton Forte, MD
Overview
Dr. Kenton Forte, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.
Locations
Kenton Forte MD964 DELAWARE AVE, Buffalo, NY 14209 Directions (716) 886-4202
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kenton Forte, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1326023953
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Forte. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forte.
