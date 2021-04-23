Overview

Dr. Kenton Johnson, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Roseville, MN. They completed their residency with University Of Minnesota



Dr. Johnson works at Metro Dentalcare - Roseville in Roseville, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.