Overview of Dr. Kenton Schoonover, MD

Dr. Kenton Schoonover, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center, Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Medical Center and Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center.



Dr. Schoonover works at Kansas Plastic Surgery in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.