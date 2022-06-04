See All Ophthalmologists in Bremerton, WA
Dr. Kenton Sorensen, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenton Sorensen, MD

Dr. Kenton Sorensen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.

Dr. Sorensen works at Kitsap Eye Physicians in Bremerton, WA with other offices in Port Orchard, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Stye and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sorensen's Office Locations

    Kitsap Eye Physicians
    2655 Wheaton Way, Bremerton, WA 98310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Kitsap Eye Physicians
    1740 Pottery Ave Ste 100, Port Orchard, WA 98366 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Glaucoma Surgery
Stye
Nearsightedness
Glaucoma Surgery
Stye
Nearsightedness

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.4
    Jun 04, 2022
    Dr. Sorensen performed my second cataract surgery, June 2nd, 2022 and I'm recovering nicely. He followed up with a phone call, early evening of that day! As a long time patient, I was familiar with his professionalism and that of his staff. Am now so impressed with his caring demeanor; I am more than a number.
    Wendy M. — Jun 04, 2022
    About Dr. Kenton Sorensen, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1467531459
    Education & Certifications

    • Walter Reed AMC
    • LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anthony Hospital
    • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kenton Sorensen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sorensen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sorensen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sorensen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sorensen has seen patients for Glaucoma Surgery, Stye and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sorensen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sorensen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sorensen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sorensen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sorensen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

