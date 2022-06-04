Overview of Dr. Kenton Sorensen, MD

Dr. Kenton Sorensen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bremerton, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital and St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton.



Dr. Sorensen works at Kitsap Eye Physicians in Bremerton, WA with other offices in Port Orchard, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Glaucoma Surgery, Stye and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.