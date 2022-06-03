Overview of Dr. Kenya Kozawa, MD

Dr. Kenya Kozawa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sweetwater, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Starr Regional Medical Center Athens, Sweetwater Hospital Association and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Kozawa works at Sweetwater Hospital Association in Sweetwater, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.