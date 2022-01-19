Overview of Dr. Kenyetta Brummitt, MD

Dr. Kenyetta Brummitt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.



Dr. Brummitt works at Baptist Medical Group-Women's Consultants in Southaven, MS with other offices in Marion, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.