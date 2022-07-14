Dr. Koike has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kenzo Koike, MD
Dr. Kenzo Koike, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Florida Eye Specialists - St. Augustine3780 Us Highway 1 S, St Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 564-2020
- Flagler Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
with the arrival of Dr. Koike. He is simply The Best. He is thorough, he listens actively, he replies in-depth (and is happy to go over anything you might not understand) -- in short, he is superior in all ways a doctor should be. I am confident in his care and he has given me excellent advice. All the staff is welcoming, professional, and happy to help in any way. You have only two eyes: Trust them both with Dr. Koike.
- 10 years of experience
- English
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Dr. Koike accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koike has seen patients for Keratitis, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koike on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Koike. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koike.
