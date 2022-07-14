See All Ophthalmologists in St Augustine, FL
Dr. Kenzo Koike, MD

Ophthalmology
4.9 (25)
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Kenzo Koike, MD

Dr. Kenzo Koike, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in St Augustine, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.

Dr. Koike works at Florida Eye Specialists in St Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Keratitis, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Koike's Office Locations

    Florida Eye Specialists - St. Augustine
    3780 Us Highway 1 S, St Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 564-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Flagler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Keratitis
Corneal Diseases
Eye Infections
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 14, 2022
    with the arrival of Dr. Koike. He is simply The Best. He is thorough, he listens actively, he replies in-depth (and is happy to go over anything you might not understand) -- in short, he is superior in all ways a doctor should be. I am confident in his care and he has given me excellent advice. All the staff is welcoming, professional, and happy to help in any way. You have only two eyes: Trust them both with Dr. Koike.
    Clara Waldhari — Jul 14, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kenzo Koike, MD
    About Dr. Kenzo Koike, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053750794
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Koike has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koike has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koike works at Florida Eye Specialists in St Augustine, FL. View the full address on Dr. Koike’s profile.

    Dr. Koike has seen patients for Keratitis, Corneal Diseases and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koike on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Koike. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koike.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koike, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koike appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

