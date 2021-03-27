Overview of Dr. Keramat Behshad, MD

Dr. Keramat Behshad, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Behshad works at The Children's Doctor in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.