Dr. Keramat Behshad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Keramat Behshad, MD
Dr. Keramat Behshad, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Behshad's Office Locations
Children's Doctor5720 N 19th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 864-0211
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor! my toddler has been having chronic constipation issues and I have been going through multiple doctors for help to only be told to "change his diet and add Miralax" with no other set plan as noting was working. Today we saw Dr Behshad and he gave me a set plan to help my toddler be put back on track with his bowels. I couldn't be more thankful.
About Dr. Keramat Behshad, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1083603955
Education & Certifications
- Tehran University Of Medical Sciences, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Behshad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behshad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behshad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behshad speaks Persian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Behshad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behshad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Behshad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Behshad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.