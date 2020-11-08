Dr. Ozer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kerem Ozer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kerem Ozer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Round Rock, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Highland Lakes and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple.
Dr. Ozer works at
Locations
Round Rock Office110 Deer Ridge Dr, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 458-8400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Highland Lakes
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Caring and smart.
About Dr. Kerem Ozer, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1982878617
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ozer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ozer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ozer works at
Dr. Ozer has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ozer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Ozer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ozer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ozer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ozer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.