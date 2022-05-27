Overview

Dr. Keren Holmes, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.



Dr. Holmes works at Family Practice Associates of Southern Hills - Brentwood in Brentwood, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.