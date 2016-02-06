Dr. Keren Osman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Keren Osman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Keren Osman, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Mount Sinai Hospital19 E 98th St Ste 4C, New York, NY 10029 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
i had stage 4b lymphoma dr osman made me feel confident that i was putting my trust in her knowledge in fighting this. i am now 28 months cancer free THE DOCTOR KNOWS HER STUFF.....LOL
- Medical Oncology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1477571263
- Mt Sinai School Of Med
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Dr. Osman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Osman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Osman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Osman has seen patients for Osteosarcoma, Myeloma and Bone Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Osman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osman.
