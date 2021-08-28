Overview

Dr. Kerent Pihl, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Wyoming, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with University of Michigan Health - West.



Dr. Pihl works at University Of Michigan Health-West in Wyoming, MI with other offices in Carson City, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.