See All Fetal Medicine & Maternal Medicine Doctors in Orlando, FL
Dr. Keri Baacke, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Keri Baacke, MD

Maternal-Fetal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Keri Baacke, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Baacke works at Adventhealth Medical Group High Risk Pregnancy At Orlando in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group High Risk Pregnancy at Orlando
    2415 N Orange Ave Ste 402, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pregnancy Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Baacke?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Keri Baacke, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Keri Baacke, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Baacke to family and friends

Dr. Baacke's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Baacke

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Keri Baacke, MD.

About Dr. Keri Baacke, MD

Specialties
  • Maternal-Fetal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1154366607
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Keri Baacke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baacke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Baacke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Baacke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Baacke works at Adventhealth Medical Group High Risk Pregnancy At Orlando in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Baacke’s profile.

Dr. Baacke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baacke.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baacke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baacke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Keri Baacke, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.